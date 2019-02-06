Best Of Bollywood 2018 Results: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar Are The Big Winners!

Best Actor- Akshay Kumar

Letting go of his dripping 'maschoism', the actor decided to go a little hatke with films like PadMan and Gold and it worked in his favour. Akshay Kumar was chosen as the Best Actor with him bagging 33% of the total votes.

Best Actress- Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has been adjudged as the Best Actress with 38% of the total votes. The actress who looked ethereal in every frame, left an indelible impression as Rani Padmaavat.

Best Film- Zero

Zero may have left the audience with a bittersweet feeling because of a insipid second half and failed to set the cash registers ringing at the box office. But, Shahrukh Khan's heart-warming portrayal of Bauua Singh seems to have made up for the disappointment as the viewers chose Zero as the Best Film with 25% of the total votes.

Best Director- Sanjay Leela Bhansali

When it comes to portraying grandeur and historical characters on-screen, nobody can beat the maverick Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The audience voted him as the Best Director with 30% of total votes for weaving magic on the big screen with Padmaavat.

Best Debutant- Dulquer Salmaan

With his simplicity, charm and a commendable grip over the Hindi language, Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan has won the hearts of the audience with his impressive Bollywood debut with Karwaan. The audience voted him as the Best Debutant with 50% of the total votes.

Best Actor In A Negative Role- Ranveer Singh

The audience loved to hate Ranveer Singh as the menacing Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmaavat and chose him as the Best Actor In A Negative Role with 54% of the total votes.

Best Supporting Actor( Male)- Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal's bromance with Ranbir Kapoor was one of the highlights of Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju. As Kamli, the actor had us in splits with his enjoyable humour and even left us teary-eyed in his emotional scenes. The audience adjudged him as the Best Supporting Actor- Male with 57% of the total votes.

Best Supporting Actor (Female)- Tabu

Tabu or the 'Lady Macbeth' was the surprise package of Ayushmann Khurrana's AndhaDhun and charmed the audience with her knockout performance in the film. She was chosen as the 'Best Supporting Actor (Female)' with 32% of the total votes.