      Between Hrithik And I, There Was No Ego: Tiger Shroff On War

      Tiger Shroff is on cloud nine. His latest release, War, in which he's co-starring alongside his idol Hrithik Roshan, has opened to a fantastic response at the box office. In an earlier interview to Hindustan Times, the Baaghi actor had opened up about his equation with the Dhoom 2 star and more.

      'I Worship Him And He Is Very Kind To Me As Well'

      'I Worship Him And He Is Very Kind To Me As Well'

      Speaking of their equation, Tiger said, "Between Hrithik and I there was no ego. First of all there is an admiration. Me, of course, I worship him and he is very kind to me as well. So we had no ego. It was like we wanted to do what was best for the film and was best for our characters."

      On Being Stereotyped

      On Being Stereotyped

      "It's sort of my blessing and my curse that I have created some sort of identity so young in my career. But I think it is a blessing because in an industry where there's so much competition, so how does one stand out? So I think it's essential to have an identity to differentiate us from others," he was quoted as saying.

      On Baaghi 3

      On Baaghi 3

      In the same interview, Tiger also spoke of Baaghi 3 and in particular, was ecstatic about Ankita Lokhande joining the project. Tiger called Ankita a fantastic actress and added that she's full of energy and a positive person.

      On The Work Front

      On The Work Front

      Tiger is also committed to star in the Hindi remake of Rambo. The film will go on floors in January 2020 and will release on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2, 2020).

      So, have you already caught War in the theatres? What are your reactions? Let us know in the comment box below.

      Read more about: tiger shroff hrithik roshan war
