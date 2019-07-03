English
    Actor Bhagyashree's Husband Held For Role In Gambling Racket

    By Pti
    |

    The husband of Maine Pyar Kiya fame actor, Bhagyashree, has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a gambling racket in suburban Jogeshwari, police said Wednesday. Himalaya Dasani, who is an actor-turned-film producer, was arrested from his residence on Tuesday, an official from Amboli police station said.

    Dasani was produced before a local court, which granted bail to him, he said. "Amboli Police had recently busted a gambling racket, in which Dasani's involvement had come to light as his name cropped up during the interrogation of arrested accused," the official added.

    Dasani had made his debut with Payal movie in 1992. He is now a producer and a businessman.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 16:18 [IST]
