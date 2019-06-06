Bharat First Day Box Office Collection: Salman Khan Starrer BEATS Prabhas' Baahubali 2!

Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat which released in the theatrical screens, opened to a humongous response at the box office. With glowing reviews and a big thumbs up from the audience, the movie has turned out to be biggest opening film of Salman's career. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial has minted Rs. 42.3 crores on its first day of release.

Speaking about the opening day box office collection, the Salman Khan has even raced ahead of Prabhas' blockbuster film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion'. Scroll down to read more about it.

Bharat vs Baahubali 2 Day 1 Box Office Collection The first-day box office collection of Salman Khan's Bharat is higher than that of Prabhas' Baahubali 2. While the former minted Rs. 42.3 crores, the latter had collected Rs. 41 crores. Salman's Bharat Is Now The 3rd Highest All-time Grosser After beating Baahubali 2, Bharat is now the third all-time highest opening day grosser. Though the film released across 4000 screens on Eid, the opening day business failed to beat the collections of previous releases like Thugs Of Hindostan (52.25 cr) and Happy New Year ( Rs. 44.97 cr.) Here's The List Of Top 10 All-time Highest Opening Day Grossers Thugs Of Hindostan - Rs. 52.25 cr Happy New Year - Rs. 44.97 cr Bharat - Rs. 42.3 cr Baahubali 2 - The Conclusion - Rs. 41 cr Prem Ratan Dhan Payo - Rs. 40.35 cr Sultan - Rs. 36.54 cr Dhoom 3 - Rs. 36.22 cr Sanju - Rs. 34.75 cr Tiger Zinda Hai - Rs. 34.10 cr Chennai Express - Rs. 33.12 cr Ek Tha Tiger - Rs. 32.93 cr. Meanwhile, Salman Took To Twitter To Thank All His Fans For The Positive Response The superstar tweeted, "Big thk u sabko fr giving sabse bada opening mere career ka par what made me the happiest & proudest is ki during a scene in my film jab national anthem is recited ev1 stood up as a mark of respect. There could be no bigger respect for our country than this... Jai Hind #Bharat."

From Dabangg To Bharat, Check Out Salman Khan's Day 1 Collection Of All Eid Releases At Box Office!