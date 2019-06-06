Bharat FULL MOVIE LEAKED Online On Tamilrockers To Download In HD Quality: Trouble For Salman Begins
The much-awaited movie of Salman Khan, Bharat, finally hit the theatres yesterday i.e., on the auspicious eve of Eid and within a day its release, the film got leaked online. Yes you read it right. The notorious site, Tamilrockers has leaked Bharat full movie on their site and has put Salman Khan in the real trouble. Will it affect the business of the film at the box office? Well, that is yet to be seen.
Meanwhile, Bharat is getting mixed reviews from the audience and if reports are to be believed the film will easily earn Rs 100 crore before completing first weekend at the box office. Check out recent audience reactions after watching Bharat..
After All This Time!!! @AfterAllThisTi7
"My Mom said "One of the best emotional movie after #BadhaaiHo nd #BajrangiBhaijaan". Loved dere reactions. Dnt judge me go nd watch it urself,do take ur parents with u evn if u dnt like d movie let dem see it."
Srab K @srabkha
"Watched #bharat . Okay movie for time pass. @WhoSunilGrover part in the movie was over acted and irritating."
Amit Joshi @amit07099
"It's disappointing... How can you give ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ to #Bharat, weak story & plot. It should be given one star. Expected a fair review from you, unfortunately it didn't happen."
Monica Jasuja @jasuja
"#KatrinaKaif has the best role of her career in the film. #Bharat addresses some society norms without being preachy. It's refreshing to have a mainstream masala potboiler address some serious issues, skilfully."
Zahida shah @Zahidashah9
"#Bharat is a pure family-friendly movie that's the reason people like @kamaalrkhan and @SumitkadeI don't like it 🤣🤣🤣 #SalmanKhan rocks and haters as usual go and cry."
Amit mundra @amitmundra
"Worst Worst Movie Ever Bharat . Total Waste of your Money . Total Waste of your time . No Sense . Just Timepass . Not Even Entertaining. 1-2 Scenes are good Otherwise worst Movie . Not even a halftime watch #bharat #BharatMovieReview #salmankhan #Bharatreviews . BAHUT HI GHATIYA."
Ritesh @rits2703
"I wonder why celebrities praising #Bharat. If you can't criticise such crap movie than at least do not praise it. Many will waste their money on your words.."
Waseem khan @Waseemkhan955
"#BHARAT शानदार फ़िल्म,दिल को छू जाने वाले पल आँसू, हँसी,के साथ शानदार अभिनय,5/5*****"
mehul @mehul41388184
"Watched #Bharat last night.. an emotional ride.. well written and directed by #AliAbbasZafar.. #SunilGrover was superb.. but it is a @BeingSalmanKhan film.. his best performance.... ❤ and also @satishkaushik2 Is 😂😂😂."