Bharat FULL MOVIE LEAKED Online On Tamilrockers To Download In HD Quality: Trouble For Salman Begins

After All This Time!!! @AfterAllThisTi7

"My Mom said "One of the best emotional movie after #BadhaaiHo nd #BajrangiBhaijaan". Loved dere reactions. Dnt judge me go nd watch it urself,do take ur parents with u evn if u dnt like d movie let dem see it."

Srab K @srabkha

"Watched #bharat . Okay movie for time pass. @WhoSunilGrover part in the movie was over acted and irritating."

Amit Joshi @amit07099

"It's disappointing... How can you give ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ to #Bharat, weak story & plot. It should be given one star. Expected a fair review from you, unfortunately it didn't happen."

Monica Jasuja @jasuja

"#KatrinaKaif has the best role of her career in the film. #Bharat addresses some society norms without being preachy. It's refreshing to have a mainstream masala potboiler address some serious issues, skilfully."

Zahida shah @Zahidashah9

"#Bharat is a pure family-friendly movie that's the reason people like @kamaalrkhan and @SumitkadeI don't like it 🤣🤣🤣 #SalmanKhan rocks and haters as usual go and cry."

Amit mundra @amitmundra

"Worst Worst Movie Ever Bharat . Total Waste of your Money . Total Waste of your time . No Sense . Just Timepass . Not Even Entertaining. 1-2 Scenes are good Otherwise worst Movie . Not even a halftime watch #bharat #BharatMovieReview #salmankhan #Bharatreviews . BAHUT HI GHATIYA."

Ritesh @rits2703

"I wonder why celebrities praising #Bharat. If you can't criticise such crap movie than at least do not praise it. Many will waste their money on your words.."

Waseem khan @Waseemkhan955

"#BHARAT शानदार फ़िल्म,दिल को छू जाने वाले पल आँसू, हँसी,के साथ शानदार अभिनय,5/5*****"

mehul @mehul41388184

"Watched #Bharat last night.. an emotional ride.. well written and directed by #AliAbbasZafar.. #SunilGrover was superb.. but it is a @BeingSalmanKhan film.. his best performance.... ❤ and also @satishkaushik2 Is 😂😂😂."