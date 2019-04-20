English
    Bharat Motion Poster: Salman Khan Is Ready To Take Us On A Journey With Him This Eid!

    Salman Khan's Bharat five looks get REVEALED; Check Out | FilmiBeat

    After upping our anticipation levels by dropping some interesting posters and teaser of Bharat, the makers have now released the official motion poster of this Ali Abbas Zafar directorial. Touted to be one of the most anticipated movies of this year, Bharat reunites the magical trio- Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar after their last blockbuster 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

    Speaking about the motion poster, the video begins with a young Salman as a stunt biker from 1964. Next we get to see his mine worker look from the 70s followed by the actor looking his dashing best as a naval officer from 1985. We then get to see his rugged avatar from 1990 and finally him as an old man in 2010.

    Salman shared this motion poster on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Dekhiye Bharat ka safar iss EID pe! #BharatThisEid."

    Check out the video here-

    Bharat also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Nora Fatehi, Sunil Grover and has a cameo appearance by Varun Dhawan. The film is an official adaptation of the Korean film 'Ode To My Father'. Bharat is slated to hit the theatrical screens on June 5, 2019. Meanwhile, the film's trailer will be unveiled on April 24.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 20, 2019, 13:17 [IST]
