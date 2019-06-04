English
    BAD NEWS! Bharat Movie Pre Booking In Metro Cities Will Leave Salman Khan Appalled!

    When the teaser of Bharat was dropped, it instantly piqued the interest of audience as Salman Khan looked every bit dashing and versatile in the teaser. Each and every critic and trade analyst predicted that Bharat is going to be Salman's yet another entry into 300 club. However, the pre booking of Bharat in metro cities tells a different story. As per the booking sites, the advance booking of Bharat is just average and this is quite appaling considering Bharat will be a festival release.

    Having said, positive word of mouth can change the game and it might become the highest grosser film for Salman Khan. Bharat's success will play a vital role in Salman's career as his last release tanked at the box office and also received flak from the audience.

    Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat also casts Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Tabu. The film is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow i.e., May 5, 2019.

    Speaking of Bharat, Salman was recently quoted as saying that he's quite confident about Bharat. "The trailer and songs are good. It has a huge canvas. It's been shot really well. Action, thrill, comedy, romance and all that stuff is there. But the main reason why this film was done is its plot.

    Here, a nine-year-old boy has been given the responsibility to take care of his mother and three siblings. There is a father, who promises to return. From the age of nine till 72, he has done everything to see that everyone stays together and his siblings get married and settle down. His journey shows it all."

    Keep watching this space for more updates on Bharat release!

