    Bharat Movie Review: Live Audience Reaction On Salman Khan's Mega-Release

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Finally, the D-day for Salman Khan has arrived as his much-ambitious movie, Bharat has hit the theatres. Bharat is spread over a span of 46 years from 1964 to 2010 where Salman Khan will be seen in different avatars. The film is being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and Katrina Kaif plays the female protagonist. Bharat also features Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani and Tabu in pivotal roles. Jackie Shroff is essaying the role of Salman's father.

    We're here with the live audience updates and we will update it as soon as the first show rolls in the theatre.

    Bisnu sharma @sharmabishnu

    "#OneWordReview...#Bharat: W-I-N-N-E-R. Rating:- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️. Tribute to father and mother... intense and captivating... Katrina and Salman are in top notch... Modi and Imran Khan need to watch... when emotion meets entertainment... This remake of #OdeMyFather is smart & engaging."

    R D @ItsRaviD

    "1st half very good!! Salman and Katrina 👌👌 #Bharat."

    Shubham Shukla @being_sshukla

    "#Bharat Interval OUTSTANDING. All over @BeingSalmanKhan show. Biggest slap on the face who told salman cant acting."

    Nilesh Bhatt @NeileshBhatt

    "#Bharat BLOCKBUSTER. #BharatReview 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 out of 5 @aliabbaszafar and producers @atulreellife and @nikhilnamit have outdone themselves! To weave history with emotions, drama & action. #KatrinaKaif looks stunning! A true Indian beauty.. @BeingSalmanKhan Sir as usual 1 man army."

    Cinema Paradiso @ciinemaparadiso

    "Just finished #Bharat. It's more than Sultan but less than BB. Climax is another level. This is the good part as people remember climax more. This movie will work on BO in big way."

    Aarohan Pokharel @IamAarohan

    "Absolute gem of a movie!!!! #Bharat is the best movie of Salman Khan till date alongside Bajrangi ... This one is huge! Expect a havoc at the box office . 4.5/5 🌟 #BharatReview . This time Salman delivers finally."

    Suraj @suraj_02727

    "#Bharat MOVIE REVIEW #BharatReview ONE WORD :- BLOCKBUSTER😍."

    bharat salman khan review
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 6:19 [IST]
