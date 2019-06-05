Bharat Movie Review: Live Updates About The Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif Starrer

A Golden Chance To Win His Fans' Hearts

Last time, Salman Khan failed to shine despite minting money at the box office. Race 3 got heavily trolled by the movie-goers and received flak from critics. The negative word of mouth also affected the business of the movie, leaving the makers and Salman quite disappointed.

Post Race 3's failure, Bharat comes as a golden chance for Salman Khan for win back his fans' hearts.

Double Bonanza For Salman Khan

Nonetheless, the timing of the release is beyond perfect. Bharat is an amazing mixture of romance, action and drama. And apparently, this is what Salmaniacs expect from Salman, when any of his film arrive at the theatres during Eid.

Salman-Katrina's Chemistry Will Bring Footfalls

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved reel-life couples of B-town. Last time, the duo came on board for Tiger Zinda Hai and set the screens on fire.

We can expect the same 'dhamaaka' this time as well.

Bharat's Budget

Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer is made on a whopping budget of Rs 100 crore and if the trade analysts are to be believed, the film will enter Rs 100 crore club on its first weekend itself.

Keep watching this space for more updates on Bharat.