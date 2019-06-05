Bharat Movie Review: Live Updates About The Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif Starrer

Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan | Katrina Kaif | Disha Patani | Sunil Grover | FilmiBeat

We all know that Salman Khan's films are famous for witnessing mass hysteria on its releasing day and Bharat won't be anything different. The film, which marks the second collaboration of the fantastic trio - Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar is all set to hit the theatres today i.e., June 5, 2019. This festive release is expected to leave all the records of Salman Khan behind and shatter the box office. Tonight, Salman held special screening and we hear that Bharat is getting rave reviews.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's introduction scene is quite 'hatke'.

Ali Abbas Zafar has handled the partition scene brilliantly and it will leave you with goosebumps.

The camaraderie betwen Salman Khan and Sunil Grover is affable. Their childhood scenes are fun to watch.

Salman's circus sequence gives you an adrenaline rush.

Meanwhile, let us take a look at some of the key taking points about Bharat.