Bharat New Poster: Salman Khan Looks Dashing As A Naval Officer & We Can't Take Our Eyes Off Him!

With the trailer release date of Ali Abbas Zafar's much-awaited film 'Bharat' inching closer, the makers have been dropping new posters every day and making us more impatient for the first sneak-peek. Well folks, we now have something amazing to drive away your mid-week blues.

Salman Khan recently unveiled a new poster of Bharat and we must say it looks quite impressive right from the word 'go'. The superstar took to his official Twitter page to release the new poster and wrote, "Meri Mitti. Mera Desh!🙏🏼#BharatKoSalaam." Have a look at it here-

Set in 1985, the poster features Salman as a dashing naval officer. One can also see Katrina Kaif on the poster looking her elegant best. This new glimpse is receiving praises from all nooks and corners.

Reportedly, the actor will be sporting four-five looks in the film. Bharat has been filmed in Abu Dhabi, Spain, Punjab, Mumbai and Delhi. The film will showcase several landmark events in India's history which will be revisited in the film which spans six decades and is the official remake of the South Korean film, Ode To My Father.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat has a promising ensemble cast which includes Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and Nora Fatehi. The film is slated to release on 5th June, 2019.

