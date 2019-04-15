Bharat First Poster: Salman Khan Goes Grey For The First Time & Leaves Us Speechless!

Salman Khan shares his OLD look from Bharat movie; Check Out | FilmiBeat

This morning, Salman Khan dropped a major surprise which was just what we needed to drive away our Monday blues. We all know that the superstar has teamed up with Ali Abbas Zafar and Katrina Kaif for 'Bharat'. Well folks, the actor just unveiled the first poster of the film and we must see, his major transformation will leave your jaw dropped.

Salman took to his Twitter handle to share the first poster and wrote, "Jitne safed baal mere sar aur dhaadi mein hain, usse kahin zyada rangeen meri zindagi rahi hain! #Bharat."

Check out his first look from the film here-

The recently-released poster features Salman Khan sporting grey locks, moustache and beard with spectacles.

Reportedly, the actor will be sporting four-five looks in the film through 60 years, and one crucial part will focus on his late 20s, in which the 52-year-old actor will look leaner and much younger.

Yesterday, Katrina Kaif had taken to her Instagram page to share a still from the sets of Bharat where she is seen wearing a saree and donning soft curls. Have a look at the picture here-

Bharat has been filmed in Abu Dhabi, Spain, Punjab, Mumbai and Delhi. The film will showcase several landmark events in India's history which will be revisited in the film which spans six decades and is the official remake of the South Korean film, Ode To My Father. The film's trailer will be on 24th April. Bharat will give a glimpse into the world of the selfless nationalist tracing the journey of a boy to a man in decades.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat has an ensemble cast which includes Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and Nora Fatehi. The film is slated to release on Eid 2019.

ALSO READ: India's Most Wanted First Look: Arjun Kapoor's Intense Eyes Speak Volumes!