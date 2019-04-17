English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Bharat Poster: Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif Showcase Their Vintage Look

    By
    |

    The new poster of Bharat is out and showcases Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in their vintage look. The poster reads 1970 and going by the looks, Salman Khan works in the coal industry and Katrina Kaif is his boss as she's all decked up in a white shirt and formal trousers. Salman Khan captioned the poster on his Instagram handle, ''Aur phir humare zindagi mein aayi 'Madam Sir'.''

    Check out the latest poster of Bharat below...

    Bharat Poster Salman Khan Katrina Kaif

    The poster looks so intriguing, right? Both Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan look like they're down for business. The poster has received lot of love in the comments section and several fans have called it the best poster they've seen lately.

    Bharat starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover is all set to hit the theatres on Eid 2019. The movie is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and co-produced by Salman Khan under his home banner Salman Khan Films. The music is composed by Vishal-Shekhar and lyrics is penned by Irshad Kamil.

    Most Read: A Fan Threw Her Bra At Nick Jonas In Front Of Priyanka Chopra & Her Reaction Is UNEXPECTED!

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 15:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 17, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue