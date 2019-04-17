Bharat Poster: Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif Showcase Their Vintage Look

The new poster of Bharat is out and showcases Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in their vintage look. The poster reads 1970 and going by the looks, Salman Khan works in the coal industry and Katrina Kaif is his boss as she's all decked up in a white shirt and formal trousers. Salman Khan captioned the poster on his Instagram handle, ''Aur phir humare zindagi mein aayi 'Madam Sir'.''

Check out the latest poster of Bharat below...

The poster looks so intriguing, right? Both Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan look like they're down for business. The poster has received lot of love in the comments section and several fans have called it the best poster they've seen lately.

Bharat starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover is all set to hit the theatres on Eid 2019. The movie is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and co-produced by Salman Khan under his home banner Salman Khan Films. The music is composed by Vishal-Shekhar and lyrics is penned by Irshad Kamil.

Most Read: A Fan Threw Her Bra At Nick Jonas In Front Of Priyanka Chopra & Her Reaction Is UNEXPECTED!