Bharat: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's New Poster Is All About Feeling The Pain & Keeping Promises!

Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif's Bharat 5th poster released

As the trailer release date of Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat is inching closer, the makers have been upping our anticipation levels by dropping new posters featuring the superstar's different looks in the film.

The first poster featured him as an old man followed by another one featuring his younger version. The third poster had Salman as a miner and the fourth one had him in his naval officer avatar. Now, here arrives the fifth poster of the film and it looks as intriguing as the previous ones.

Salman took to his Twitter handle to share the new poster and wrote, "Har muskurate chahre ke peeche dard chupa hota hai aur wahi dard aapko zinda rakhta hai! #BharatKaVaada."

In this new poster, the actor is seen in a suit and with a stubble and black and grey hair while Katrina looks graceful with her curls.

Earlier while speaking about the film to Filmfare magazine, Ali revealed that it was Salman who urged him to make Bharat.

"Though I loved the script, I told him, 'Bhai, I'm not good at adaptations because till the time I don't write my own stuff, I don't know whether I'll be able to direct it well." But when they were shooting for Tiger, Salman asked Ali about the film once again. "I shared what I had in mind and why I wanted Bharat as the title. He said it worked for him. That's how Bharat happened," he explains. "It's a different film for both of us. Something Salman's gonna push himself hard to get right. That's exciting because the film is unexplored territory," the filmmaker told the magazine.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat has an ensemble cast which includes Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover. The film will hit the big screens on June 5, 2019.

