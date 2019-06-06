Bharat Screening: Here's The Truth About Why Salman Khan SLAPPED A Bodyguard!

Salman Khan slaps bodyguard because of kid at Bharat premier; Watch video | FilmiBeat

Salman Khan's much awaited Eid release 'Bharat' hit the theatrical screens yesterday and has been receiving love and appreciation from all nooks and corners. A day prior its theatrical release, the superstar hosted a special screening of the film where the who's who from the film industry made their presence.

Apart from the cast and crew, Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Suniel Shetty, Bobby Deol, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and others attended the film's premiere.

Meanwhile, an unfortunate incident happened at the premiere where Salman ended up slapping a security guard for misbehaving for a fan kid at the screening. The video immediately went viral on the internet. Now, reports are doing the rounds about what exactly transpired at the screening.

Salman Khan Has Told His Team To Be Extra Careful With Kids & Senior Citizens A source told Bollywoodlife, "What happened was rather unfortunate. Salman Khan has given strict instructions to his team to be extra careful with kids and senior citizens. He makes sure no one behaves badly with them." Here's What Went Wrong That Day "There was a frenzy and some people got quite uncontrollable. When he saw what happened he got upset. The guard was a part of his team but now he has been removed. His team has strict instructions on how to behave with kids and seniors. This upset him instantly," added the source. Meanwhile, Twitter Had Divided Opinion About It One user wrote, "True human can never see torture on children. Salman is a true human being." Another gushed, "One of the million reasons why we love this man." But there was also a section of social media users who slammed Salman for slapping the security man. Speaking About Bharat, The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial has turned out to be the biggest ever opening film for Salman Khan with a box office collection of Rs. 42.3 crore on its opening day. Previously, the record was held by Sultan which had collected Rs 36.54 crore.

