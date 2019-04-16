English
    Bharat Second Poster: Salman Khan Looks Young, Handsome & Witty!

    Salman Khan starrer Bharat's second poster is out and the actor showcases his young, handsome and witty side. Sporting a cool black sunglasses and clean shaven look with a neat hairdo, the poster will make you look twice or thrice as it looks appealing to the eyes. The year 1964 is embozzed on the poster and Disha Patani is seen as a trapeze artist. Salman Khan's daredevil stuntman look is also at the bottom of the poster.

    View the second poster of Bharat below...

    Salman Khan Bharat Poster

    It's such a cool poster, right? Salman Khan took to Twitter and captioned the poster as, ''Jawaani humari Jaaneman thi!'' The poster has received lot of love in the comments section and several fans have called it the best poster they've ever seen lately. Going by how amazing and cool the poster looks, the fans are absolutely right in their claim.

    Bharat starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover is all set to hit the theatres on Eid 2019. The movie is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and co-produced by Salman Khan under his home banner Salman Khan Films. The music is composed by Vishal-Shekhar and lyrics is penned by Irshad Kamil.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 11:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 16, 2019
