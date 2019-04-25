Bharat Song Slow Motion: Salman Khan-Disha Patani's Sizzling Chemistry Steals The Show!

Bharat: Salman Khan & Disha Patani's Slow Motion song teaser out | FilmiBeat

After treating us with the trailer of Salman Khan's Bharat, the makers have now released the first song from the film titled 'Slow Motion' featuring the superstar and Disha Patani. While we already loved the first sneak-peek of this number in the trailer, the video song is now out and it's got our mood all groovy.

Set in 1964, the song is set in a circus where Salman's Bharat performs daredevil stunts while Disha is a trapeze artist. The peppy song has the two actors channeling their inner Elvis Presley and showcasing some hot-and-happening dance moves.

Salman shared the video on his Twitter page and wrote, "Aaja doob jaoon teri aankhon ke ocean mein, 'slow motion' mein!" Check out the song here:

While Salman looks dashing in his younger version, Disha is seen raising the temperatures soaring high in a yellow sari. Together, the reel-couple are making us want to hit the dance floor right away. With lyrics by Irshal Kamil and composed by Vishal-Shekhar, the song is crooned by Nakash Aziz and Shreya Ghoshal.

Speaking about her working experience with Salman, Disha was earlier quoted as saying, "Working with Salman Khan was amazing, he is an amazing person and a great actor, I learned so much from him and after working for so many years, and he is still so hard working. He is very nice to everyone; it doesn't feel like he is such a star."

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat has an ensemble cast which includes Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and Nora Fatehi. The film will hit the big screens on June 5 this year.

