Bharat Song Zinda: This Salman Khan Song Is High On Energy!

Salman Khan's new song from film Bharat gets released | FilmiBeat

With the release date of Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat inching closer, the makers have been dropping songs one after the other and raising our anticipation level for the film. After 'Slow Motion', 'Chashni' and 'Aithey Aa', a brand new song from the film titled 'Zinda' has made its way on the internet.

The power-packed and energising song in the vocals of Vishal Dadlani perfectly captures the different eras in Bharat (Salman Khan)'s life and gives you a high rush of adrenaline.

Check out the video here.

When quizzed if his equation with Salman has changed over the years after having worked with him on three films including Bharat, Ali told Scroll, "No, it's still the same. Salman is still unpredictable, he still pulls my leg, and has moods. We are very good off-camera. He's almost like an elder brother. We share everything. He has a great sense of humour and he likes my sense of humour too."

He further added, "But when we come on set, it is a very clear director-actor relationship. Over time, we have built trust, and I like working with him. He's a great star, and I think there is a very beautiful actor in him that I explored in Sultan and Tiger and, hopefully, we have taken that forward in Bharat."

The filmmaker also spoke about his leading lady Katrina and said, "I think Katrina is going through the best phase of her career - from Tiger Zinda Hai to Zero to Bharat. She is blooming as an actress. I think sometimes what happens in your real life starts showing on camera, and the kind of experiences she has had are making her into an actor with a lot of emotional depth. I would like to do a film with her that can exploit all her powers."

An Indian adaptation of the Korean flick 'Ode To My Father', Bharat stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and Nora Fatehi. The film is slated to release on June 5, 2019.

Salman Khan Feels This Film Starring Him Could Be Remade By The New Boys In Bollywood!