Bharat Success: How Salman Khan Let Katrina Kaif Hold A Ground In An Eid Film?

Katrina On Getting Rave Reviews For Her Character Kumud

"A film is a collaborative effort and there's so much that goes into a character and it's not just the person who's essaying the role. But the one who's written it, the team behind it and the director who extracts that out of an actor are equally important."

'Bharat Is Not Usual Film'

"All the feedback I received for Bharat are wonderful. All of us are extremely happy because this was an extremely ambitious project. In fact, it was a very different kind of a film to make - one with a lot of soul and drama and also an interesting storyline. It's not your usual film that one normally sees even Salman do for that matter."

Katrina Refrains From Mentioning The 'Best Compliment'

When asked what's the best compliment she received from Bharat and from whom, she said, "We are excited about the love it's got from the audience. The best compliment would be difficult to pinpoint but every review that has come have been so incredible and I'm just really thrilled with the reviews that I've received for Bharat."

Does Katrina Consider Bharat Her Best Work?

She said, "For all of us as actors, when people appreciate your work, it gives you that sense of validation and encouragement that you're on the right track. You feel your work is connecting with the audience and that's the most you can ask for. That's exactly what an actor desires."