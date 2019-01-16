Bharat: Teaser Of This Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif Starrer To Release On This Date? Read Details

Salman Khan is teaming up with Ali Abbas Zafar for the third time for 'Bharat' which is an official adaptation of the Korean film, 'Ode To My Father'. After Priyanka Chopra's exit, Katrina Kaif stepped in to play Salman's romantic interest in this film.

While the film has already generated a lot of curiosity around this film since it was announced, fans were expecting a glimpse of Bharat on Salman's 53rd birthday on 27th December. Unfortunately, that didn't happen.

But director Ali Abbas Zafar did take to his Twitter handle the next day to announce that not unveiling anything from Bharat on the superstar's birthday was a "conscious decision." He also hinted that the team had planned something on a "special" date in the new year.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal: The Industry Or Audience Doesn't Stereotype You; It's You Who Do That To Yourself

The filmmaker tweeted, "Naye saal mein nayi film ki baat karegein , Naam Bharat hai ..date bhi special Hogi."

Now if the latest reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to drop the first teaser on 26th January i.e Republic Day this year. A Peepingmoon report stated that the teaser is currently being edited and those who have seen the rushes of the film are quite impressed by it.

A source told the entertainment portal, "Presenting a content film in a massy Salman Khan style has been the USP of Ali Abbas Zafar and he creates that magic again with Bharat."

"The teaser is believed to have some amazing dialogues and stunning visuals. One of the dialogues that begins with the line, 'Jante ho mere maa baba ne mera naam Bharat kyun rakha tha?' will give you goosebumps," the source further added.

Speaking about the movie, Ali Abbas Zafar had earlier revealed that the offer to direct Bharat which is an official remake of 'An Ode To My Father' came to him from Salman himself.

The filmmaker was quoted as saying, "That film came to me from Salman himself. He gave me the film and said he really likes it and asked me to watch it. I saw it and really liked it. (But) You can't make the film exactly how it is in the original. The socio-political scenario affects your story and the character. But I liked the basic crux of the film. Salman said after Tiger..., you do this."

Bharat has an ensemble cast which includes Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover. The film is slated to release on Eid 2019.

ALSO READ: Jab They Met: Rekha Showers Aishwarya Rai Bachchan With Love & Kisses & Shares A Hearty Laugh