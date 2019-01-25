English
    Bharat Teaser: Salman Khan Is Back With All His Glory & Splendour! Watch Here

    The much-awaited teaser of Bharat starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani is out and Salman is back with all his glory and spendour. The teaser looks very appealing and will keep you hooked towards the screen making you guess what might happen next. Salman Khan is seen in various avatars and you simply can't resist watching the trailer twice or even thrice.

    Watch the teaser of Bharat below!

    It's so amazing, right? It feels like Salman Khan is back with a bang and will give the audiences what they've been craving for. The bike stunt scene raises the pulses and heartbeat and it's nothing like we've ever seen before. Also, the teaser is all about Salman Khan and there's no glimpse of Katrina Kaif or Disha Patani either. Of course, the film-makers might have decided not to show their characters in the trailer.

    Bharat is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and co-produced by Atul Agnihotri. The movie is all set to hit the theatres during Eid 2019. Huge expectations are there from Salman Khan and we're sure that he'll not disappoint the audiences.

