Bharat Teaser Twitter Review: Seeti Wali Entry; Fans Say Salman Khan's Film Is A Box Office Winner
The teaser of one of the most awaited films of 2019, Bharat, is finally out! In the teaser, the filmmakers describe Bharat as the "journey of a man and a nation together and it has gotten movie buffs pretty excited. Everyone loved it as fans were missing this (the king of masses) Salman Khan for a long time. Soon after the teaser of the film was unveiled, the fans across social media platforms showered love and praise for the movie. Here's what they are saying..
sana farzeen @SanaFarzeen
Seeti wali entryy #SalmanKhan #BharatTeaser #Bharat #BharatKaTeaser
Suhai The Brightest Star @Suhail8
He doesn't need a surname. His name is #BHARAT, and it is enough. Goosebumps
sardar_arif
Where are the Canadians who were asking they want #Kesari on eid? From the looks of #BharatKaTeaser @BeingSalmanKhan kaccha chaba jayega @akshaykumar ko if #kesari clashed with #bharat. Best of luck to bhai fans.
Baseer @IamKingBaseer
#bharatkateaser released. Only one word GOOSEBUMBS! Ali bhai and Salman Bhai combo 3rd BLOCKBUSTER!
Raj @iamrajeshburman
WoaW amazing teaser sir.. Please release the trailer ASAP.. Super Excited for #Bharat this Eid All The best wishes n love to its entire team.
khan_shoib12
Kuch Bhi Reveal Nhi kiya ali Ne!!!! Remo ne to puri Movie Trailer Main Bata Di Thi #Bharat
shriniwas @shri10p
#Bharat ka teaser Awesome & great.. Only "BHARAT" @Beingsalmankhan
MOVIESonRocks
The biggest blockbuster of #India is aptly called #Bharat ... couldn't be more perfect #BharatTeaser #bharatkateaser
