English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Bharat Teaser Twitter Review: Seeti Wali Entry; Fans Say Salman Khan's Film Is A Box Office Winner

    By
    |

    The teaser of one of the most awaited films of 2019, Bharat, is finally out! In the teaser, the filmmakers describe Bharat as the "journey of a man and a nation together and it has gotten movie buffs pretty excited. Everyone loved it as fans were missing this (the king of masses) Salman Khan for a long time. Soon after the teaser of the film was unveiled, the fans across social media platforms showered love and praise for the movie. Here's what they are saying..

    sana farzeen @SanaFarzeen

    Seeti wali entryy #SalmanKhan #BharatTeaser #Bharat #BharatKaTeaser

    Suhai The Brightest Star @Suhail8

    He doesn't need a surname. His name is #BHARAT, and it is enough. Goosebumps

    Bharat Teaser Reaction : Salman Khan | Katrina Kaif| Sunil Grover| FilmiBeat
    sardar_arif

    sardar_arif

    Where are the Canadians who were asking they want #Kesari on eid? From the looks of #BharatKaTeaser @BeingSalmanKhan kaccha chaba jayega @akshaykumar ko if #kesari clashed with #bharat. Best of luck to bhai fans.

    Baseer @IamKingBaseer

    #bharatkateaser released. Only one word GOOSEBUMBS! Ali bhai and Salman Bhai combo 3rd BLOCKBUSTER!

    Raj @iamrajeshburman

    WoaW amazing teaser sir.. Please release the trailer ASAP.. Super Excited for #Bharat this Eid All The best wishes n love to its entire team.

    khan_shoib12

    Kuch Bhi Reveal Nhi kiya ali Ne!!!! Remo ne to puri Movie Trailer Main Bata Di Thi #Bharat

    shriniwas @shri10p

    #Bharat ka teaser Awesome & great.. Only "BHARAT" @Beingsalmankhan

    MOVIESonRocks

    The biggest blockbuster of #India is aptly called #Bharat ... couldn't be more perfect #BharatTeaser #bharatkateaser

    Most Read: Bharat Teaser: Salman Khan Is Back With All His Glory & Splendour! Watch Here

    Story first published: Friday, January 25, 2019, 12:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 25, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue