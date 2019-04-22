Bharat Trailer Review: Fans LIONIZE Salman Khan; Call It A BOX-OFFICE BEAST
The much-awaited trailer of Salman Khan starrer Bharat is out already and it's getting such rave reviews from the netizens. Fans are not only lionizing Salman Khan but have already declared the film a 'blockbuster'. Bharat, which also casts Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff in the key roles is all set to hit the theatres on June 6, 2019. Check out how netizens are celebrating Bharat's trailer on social media platforms..
Himesh @HimeshMankad
"Not overhyping it, but this is among the BEST @BeingSalmanKhan trailers this decade. @aliabbaszafar is the MAN!!! This one is a BOX-OFFICE BEAST. Watch-out for #BharatTrailer #BharatKaTrailer." [sic]
Himesh @HimeshMankad
"From the person sitting at stall, to the one watching films at Gold Class, #BharatTrailer has something to offer for everyone: A blend of @BeingSalmanKhan's MASS HYSTERIA with @AliAbbasZafar's craft in drama and emotions. Going by the trailer, this one is a SURE-SHOT BLOCKBUSTER!." [sic]
Siddharth Mathur @TheSidMathur
"What a TERRIFIC Trailer ! #Bharat is blend of both World - Class & Mass ! This one is SURE SHOT BLOCKBUSTER!" [sic]
Neha Prashar Gupta @nehabollybubble
"Watched the #BharatTrailer ... Can easily say @BeingSalmanKhan is back and how... Loved loved it... @DishPatani 's onscreen charm is unavoidable and #Katrina has shown such impeccable acting prowess. Cannot wait for the film.. @TSeries #SalmanKhan." [sic]
Prateem Bhattacharjee @PrateemBhattac1
"Watched #BharatTrailer, it was fantastic!!! A blockbuster is coming. #SalmanKhan #KatrinaKaif." [sic]
Smokey's Here @TheSmokey101
"one word for #BharatTrailer :- E.P.I.C Best trailer of the DACADE. don't @ me cause I know m right. Blown away yaar @aliabbaszafar aap master h master filmmaking k. Thank you for always bringing the BEST from @BeingSalmanKhan every time." [sic]
Soniya @I_Me_MySalman
"WHATTAAAAA TRAILER MAAN!!! Cant wait to watch it in IMAX. BACKGROUND MUSICCCC IS AAG #BharatTrailer ." [sic]
Priyanka @Priyank43692138
"HYE ITS BLOCKBUSTER WRITTEN ALL OVER...SALMAN DEERVED EVRY BIT OF IT #BharatTrailer." [sic]
Needless to mention, Bharat's trailer has hit the right chord with the audiences!
