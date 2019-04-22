Bharat Trailer: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif & Disha Patani Starrer Is Winning Hearts!

Bharat Trailer Reaction: Salman Khan | Katrina Kaif | Sunil Grover | Tabu | FilmiBeat

The trailer of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani starrer Bharat is out and is winning hearts with its patriotism, grandeur and action-packed sequences. Right from the first scene, the trailer is gripping and will keep you hooked to your seats and take you on a journey all through the years till present day from 1947.

Watch the trailer of Bharat below!

It's such an amazing trailer, right? From a young and handsome Salman Khan to a old man with grey hair, the trailer is a winner among fans, hands down! The filmmakers have left no stone unturned when it comes to creativity and entertainment and that is what Salman Khan fans actually want. The filmmakers are giving it to them on a silver platter.

Bharat is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 5, 2019 and the extended Eid holiday will add extra footfalls to the theatres and in return give a big boost at the box office. The movie is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and co-produced by Salman Khan under his home banner Salman Khan Films.

