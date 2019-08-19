Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 First Look: Kartik Aaryan Steps Into Akshay Kumar's Shoes As A Ghostbuster!
It's official! Kartik Aaryan is all set to step into the shoes of Akshay Kumar for the sequel to 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. After dabbling with romantic comedies like 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' franchise, 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', 'Luka Chuppi', this is Kartik's first horror-comedy.
The makers unveiled the actor's first look from the movie this morning. Wearing a yellow-dhoti-kurta similar to Akshay's disguise from the prequel, Kartik has definitely raised our anticipation levels for this film.
This Is What Kartik Has To Say About Replacing Akshay
Calling it a big responsibility, the actor told Mid-day, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa has been one of my favourite horror comedies. Being part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 makes me happy, especially because I've been a big fan of Akshay Kumar sir. It's a big responsibility to take his franchise forward."
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Is A Hilarious Script
While the 2007 film was directed by Priyadarshan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be helmed by Anees Bazmi. Kartik further added, "It's a hilarious script and Anees sir has taken it to another level."
Will 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Pick Up From Where The Akshay Kumar Starrer Left?
To this, Anees Bazmi replied, "It reinvents the premise of the first film and is a fresh take on the genre. It talks about how society is blinded by superstitions in a humorous manner."
Mark The Date In Your Calendar
Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' will be hitting the theatrical screens on July 31, 2020. Meanwhile, the makers are yet to announce the leading lady of the film.
