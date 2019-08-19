Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 First Look: Kartik Aaryan Steps Into Akshay Kumar's Shoes As A Ghostbuster!

This Is What Kartik Has To Say About Replacing Akshay

Calling it a big responsibility, the actor told Mid-day, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa has been one of my favourite horror comedies. Being part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 makes me happy, especially because I've been a big fan of Akshay Kumar sir. It's a big responsibility to take his franchise forward."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Is A Hilarious Script

While the 2007 film was directed by Priyadarshan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be helmed by Anees Bazmi. Kartik further added, "It's a hilarious script and Anees sir has taken it to another level."

Will 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Pick Up From Where The Akshay Kumar Starrer Left?

To this, Anees Bazmi replied, "It reinvents the premise of the first film and is a fresh take on the genre. It talks about how society is blinded by superstitions in a humorous manner."

Mark The Date In Your Calendar

Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' will be hitting the theatrical screens on July 31, 2020. Meanwhile, the makers are yet to announce the leading lady of the film.