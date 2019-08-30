English
    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Script Has Guest Role For Akshay Kumar

    Aneez Bazmee, who is currently working on the second installment to Bhool Bhulaiyaa, said in an interview that they were working on the script in a way that there will be scope for superstar Akshay Kumar to make a guest appearance in the movie.

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Script Has Role For Akshay

    When Kartik Aaryan revealed that he would play the lead role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, it elicited mixed reactions from fans. The actor took to social media and revealed the first look poster of the movie. While some were happy to see Kartik playing the lead role, others opined that Akshay Kumar could never be replaced. The immediate question from the fans was about Akshay Kumar's presence in the film.

    During an interview, Anees said that there are possibilities for the superstar to make a screen presence. Written by Farhad Samji and Akash Kaushik, the movie is in the stages of scripting and a portion has been allocated to Akshay Kumar's presence. He said, "We haven't completed the script yet. There is an attempt to write a character that suits him even as the narrative stays in sync with the first film. I hope he likes the character and agrees to do it. The film is being designed such that the superstar can be included in a special appearance."

    Anees, who has worked with Akshay in several other movies, said that he would be very happy if Akshay Kumar agrees to see the script and accepts to make an appearance. He also said that Kartik Aaryan, who is a huge fan of the superstar, has been looking forward to act with him. He would be the 'happiest' if Akshay accepts to be on board.

    Directed by Priyadarshan, the first part of the film had Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan playing the lead roles. The sequel is expected to hit the screens on July 31, 2020.

