Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship First Look: Vicky Kaushal Sinks Into The World Of Fear!

While Karan Johar's name is synonymous with rom-coms and family-entertainers, the filmmaker is all set to create his first horror franchise with Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship under his production banner. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles, the film is helmed by debutante director, Bhanu Pratap Singh who earlier assisted Shashank Khaitan on Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

The movie is centred around a haunted ship and is based on a true story. This morning, the makers dropped the first poster of the film featuring Vicky and it looks every bit riveting.

Sharing the first look, Vicky tweeted, "Nothing haunts you more than reality. Presenting #Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship, directed by @Bps_91. In cinemas 15th November, 2019. @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @shashankkhaitan @DharmaMovies."

Shashank was quoted as saying by DNA, "Karan loved it. Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship is based on a true incident that took place in Bombay. The shooting is complete. The post-production is underway and the film will open in cinemas on November 15 this year."

Based on a ship, as the title suggests, the film also has a good dose of VFX, work on which is underway. Shashank further said, "The intent is to create a series. We're looking at making more authentic films, even horror comedies. Bhanu and I have discussed a few ideas. It's an exciting time to take the franchise ahead."

Interestingly in real life, Vicky Kaushal can hardly handle the horror genre as a viewer. When asked why he took up Bhoot, the actor had earlier told Mid-day, "I realised that my reaction in the film would be as natural as is possible."

In 2003, Ram Gopal Verma had helmed a horror film titled Bhoot which starred Urmila Matondkar, Ajay Devgn and Fardeen Khan. The makers approached him as he had the rights to the title. Shashank further told the daily, "It was extremely gracious of RGV to give the title to us."

Bhoot: The Haunted Ship is slated to hit the big screens on November 15, 2019.

