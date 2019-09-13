Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship New Poster: Vicky Kaushal Can't Get Away From The Fear!

After impressing us with his terrific performance in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', Vicky Kaushal is all set to dabble with the horror genre for the first time in Karan Johar's upcoming production, 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship'. Before sending a shiver down the spines with the film's trailer, the makers have now unveiled a new poster of the movie.

Vicky took to his official Twitter handle to share the new poster and wrote, "Can't get away from the fear, can't get away from the terror. Help me escape #TheHauntedShip on 15th November, 2019 in theatres near you. #Bhoot." (sic)

The new sneak-peek features a terror-struck Vicky trying to escape from the clutches of a supernational entity under the water.

After wrapping up the shooting of the horror flick last week, the 'Uri' actor had tweeted, "Rolled our last shot for 'Bhoot Part 1- The Haunted Ship' and we finally wrap this very special film of ours. Fought many of my own fears through the journey of this Film. Can't wait to spook you all out with this one." (sic)

Directed by debutant director Bhanu Pratap Singh, the film is centred around a haunted ship and inspired by a true story. Vicky who is scared of the horror genre as a viewer explained why he took up this film and said, "I realised that my reaction in the film would be as natural as is possible."

'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' also stars Bhumi Pednekar and is slated to hit the theatrical screens on November 15, 2019.

