Bhoot Police: Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh & Ali Fazal Get Ready For Some Ghost Hunting!

Meet The Ghost Hunters

Fatima Sana Shaikh shared this cool first look on her Instagram page and captioned it as, "Ghost hunting is a hilariously spooky business! 😉 Presenting the cast of #BhootPolice 👻👮‍♂ #PavanKirpalani #SaifAliKhan @alifazal9."

Fatima On Doing A Horror Comedy

Speaking about dabbling with the genre of horror-comedy, Fatima earlier told a leading daily, "I really liked the director and I enjoyed watching his film Phobia. I don't do a film according to the genre that it is. I just go by my instint with the script. Personally jo mujhe excite karta hai, main wohi karti hoon."

On Why She Chose To Do Bhoot Police

In yet another interview the actress mentioned, "I really liked Pavan's work in 'Phobia'. I am glad that I met him and we are doing a film together. It's a great film to be a part of. When I read the initial drafts of the film, I knew I want to be in it. And then there is Saif.

I want to work with all the Khans. I have worked with Shah Rukh when I was a kid, but would like to work with him again."

More Details

Bhoot Police will be directed by Pawan Kriplani. He earlier helmed films like Ragini MMS and Radhika Apte starrer Phobia. The film is presented and produced by Fox Star Studios and will go on floors in August 2019.