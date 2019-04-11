English
    Bhoot Police: Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh & Ali Fazal Get Ready For Some Ghost Hunting!

    We had earlier reported that Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal will be teaming up for a 3D horror comedy titled Bhoot Police. The trio will be sharing screen space for the first time and the impressive cast has already left us quite excited.

    Meanwhile here's a little update on the film. This morning, Fatima took to her Instagram page to share the first look of the film. Have a look at it here.

    Meet The Ghost Hunters

    Fatima Sana Shaikh shared this cool first look on her Instagram page and captioned it as, "Ghost hunting is a hilariously spooky business! 😉 Presenting the cast of #BhootPolice 👻👮‍♂ #PavanKirpalani #SaifAliKhan @alifazal9."

    Fatima On Doing A Horror Comedy

    Speaking about dabbling with the genre of horror-comedy, Fatima earlier told a leading daily, "I really liked the director and I enjoyed watching his film Phobia. I don't do a film according to the genre that it is. I just go by my instint with the script. Personally jo mujhe excite karta hai, main wohi karti hoon."

    On Why She Chose To Do Bhoot Police

    In yet another interview the actress mentioned, "I really liked Pavan's work in 'Phobia'. I am glad that I met him and we are doing a film together. It's a great film to be a part of. When I read the initial drafts of the film, I knew I want to be in it. And then there is Saif.

    I want to work with all the Khans. I have worked with Shah Rukh when I was a kid, but would like to work with him again."

    More Details

    Bhoot Police will be directed by Pawan Kriplani. He earlier helmed films like Ragini MMS and Radhika Apte starrer Phobia. The film is presented and produced by Fox Star Studios and will go on floors in August 2019.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2019, 9:36 [IST]
