Bhumi Pednekar Apologises For Pati Patni Aur Woh Marital Rape Joke; Here's What She Has To Say!
A few days ago, the makers of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' unveiled the official trailer of the film starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. Unfortunately, the film hit a controversy after the trailer was called out by netizens for a sexist joke on marital rape.
One of Kartik's lines in the film which goes like, "Biwi se sex maang lein toh hum bhikhari, biwi ko sex na dein toh hum atyachari aur kisi tarah jugaad laga ke usse sex haasil kar lein na toh balatkari bhi hum hain," has not gone down well with the netizens. As soon as the trailer hit the internet, it received severe backlash.
Recently, while speaking with Zoom, Bhumi Pednekar reacted to the criticism and here's what she had to say.
Bhumi Pednekar Says Sorry
While speaking with Zoom, the actress said, "If we have hurt anybody's sentiments, we are sorry, because that wasn't the intention. But everybody who is involved in Pati Patni Aur Woh, does not belong to that school, does not belong to that thought process."
The Actress Defends The Filmmaker
She further added, "Mudassar (Aziz, the director) has always celebrated women. My films say a lot about what I feel about my gender and what I am trying to do. We are constantly working towards reducing the gender gap. So, I am not going to be a part of anything that will increase it. I have said ‘no' to a lot of movies where they were ready to pay me s**t tons of money but I didn't do those films. Those films have gone on to become massive hits."
The Latest Reports Suggest...
The makers are planning to chop off the offensive monologue from Pati Patni Aur Woh after the outrage over it on social media.
Mark The Date In Your Calendar
The Mudassar Aziz directorial will be locking horns with Arjun Kapoor-Kriti Sanon-Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Panipat' at the box office on December 6, 2019.
