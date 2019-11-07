Bhumi Pednekar Apologises For Pati Patni Aur Woh Marital Rape Joke; Here's What She Has To Say!

Bhumi Pednekar Says Sorry

While speaking with Zoom, the actress said, "If we have hurt anybody's sentiments, we are sorry, because that wasn't the intention. But everybody who is involved in Pati Patni Aur Woh, does not belong to that school, does not belong to that thought process."

The Actress Defends The Filmmaker

She further added, "Mudassar (Aziz, the director) has always celebrated women. My films say a lot about what I feel about my gender and what I am trying to do. We are constantly working towards reducing the gender gap. So, I am not going to be a part of anything that will increase it. I have said ‘no' to a lot of movies where they were ready to pay me s**t tons of money but I didn't do those films. Those films have gone on to become massive hits."

The Latest Reports Suggest...

The makers are planning to chop off the offensive monologue from Pati Patni Aur Woh after the outrage over it on social media.

Mark The Date In Your Calendar

The Mudassar Aziz directorial will be locking horns with Arjun Kapoor-Kriti Sanon-Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Panipat' at the box office on December 6, 2019.