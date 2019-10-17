Bhumi Pednekar Doesn’t Mind Being Stereotyped As A Small Town Girl: 'I Just Seek Good Roles'

Bhumi Pednekar's choice of certain movies has led to her being stereotyped as a 'small town girl'. The actress has played such roles in films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and most recently, Sonchiriya. Bhumi says that all she does is seek good roles, and that it doesn't matter if they belong in small towns or rural India. She feels that these places are home to some of the most beautiful stories.

In an interview with Times Of India, Bhumi answered why she hasn't tried to break away from the stereotype of 'small town girl'. She said that her main purpose is to indulge in the craft of being an artiste, and so, she doesn't have a reason to be insecure. She further explained how she has played a variety of roles this year, such as 65 year old woman in Saand Ki Aankh, a girl of her own age from Lucknow in one film, and an urban 19-year old in another film.

She further added that she is grateful for being given opportunities not many receive, and feels God has been kinder to her than most people. She said that the momentum in her career is on an up-swing, and she has worked hard to get there.

She concluded that she would love to break the stereotype that she has been labeled of, but she first needs a role which is good enough to do that. She said that she will not agree to a role just for the heck of it.

Bhumi will next be seen in Saand Ki Aankh, directed by Tushar Hiranandani. Also starring Taapee Pannu, Saand Ki Aankh is based on the stories of the world's oldest sharp-shooters, Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. It will release on October 25.

MOST READ: Ujda Chaman Director Abhishek Pathak Claims, 'Dialogues, Situation & Everything Of Bala Is Similar'