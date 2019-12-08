Bhumi Pednekar Heads Towards A Hattrick In 2019 With Pati Patni Aur Woh Set To Become A Hit!

With Pati, Patni Aur Woh opening brilliantly, Bhumi Pednekar is set to make a rare mark in the industry. Bhumi will be one of the very few actresses who has actually had three successes in a row and that too in a calendar year.

Pati, Patni Aur Woh is riding on hugely positive word of mouth and is definitely set to become a hit especially with the start of 9.1 crore nett. Her last film Bala in which she highlighted the societal stereotyping of India's obsession for fair skin has gone on to become a blockbuster. Her Diwali release, Saand Ki Aankh also held its ground despite a three film release day with Housefull 4 and Made in China and emerged victorious as the obvious second best. This is definitely a big achievement by an actress in the recent times.

Bhumi says, "It has been an incredible year for me as an artist. I have done such variety of roles that it has been creatively satisfying. I hope Pati Patni Aur Woh becomes a big hit to cap my year on a hugely positive note. I have only strives to give something new to audiences in theatres and I thank them for their support and love towards my films and acting."

Bhumi will next be seen in Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship, starring opposite Vicky Kaushal and Ashutosh Rana.