Bhumi Pednekar Is NOT Dating Jackky Bhagnani; Source Confirms That They Are Just Good Friends

The dating lives of Bollywood celebrities is a hot topic among fans, and they are always eager to be in on the latest news. But many celebs are quite private about their personal lives and so the media settles with speculations which may turn out to not be true sometimes.

The latest rumor that was going around was that Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actress Bhumi Pednekar is in a relationship with Jackky Bhagnani. A report in Mumbai Mirror had alluded to this because the two were once spotted driving off together. As it turns out, the two are just friends, and Bhumi is in fact not dating anyone.

A source has confirmed this and said, "These are absolutely baseless rumours and there is no iota of truth in them. Bhumi and Jackky have been good friends and have known each other for years. They are really good buddies and this rumour is uncalled for. Bhumi is not seeing anyone currently and is focusing only on her work. She is someone who will never hide a relationship and her full focus is currently on her work."

Speaking about work, Bhumi was last seen in Sonchiriya. Her next film is going to be 'Saand Ki Aankh', which also stars Taapsee Pannu. The film is based on the lives of UP based sharp-shooters, Prakashi Tomar and Chandro Tomar. Co-produced by Anurag Kashyap and directed by Tushar Hiranandani, it is scheduled to release on October 25.

MOST READ: Ranveer Singh Surprising A Fan At Her Home In London Will Melt Your Heart! READ