Bhumi Pednekar On Dark Skin Debate In Bala: The Film Is Not Making Fun Of Dark Skin

Bhumi Pednekar and the makers of 'Bala' have been criticized for darkening her skin colour in the film. Many argue that it is a mockery of dark-skinned people, and that if they really needed to present a dark-skinned character, they could have used a dark-skinned actor, instead of putting colour on Bhumi.

Bhumi is of the opinion that this debate is the same as the ageism debate in Saand Ki Aankh, and as an actor, if she can't play a variety of roles, then she cannot be considered an actor.

According to IANS, Bhumi said, "See, that was the character. When people see the film they will understand that it is not making fun of colour. It is a film that is trying to break the basic bias or the obsession that people have with fair-skinned India."

"I have been reading up all the articles and, again, it comes down to the same thing that started the ageism debate over Saand Ki Aankh. I don't think there is a right or a wrong. As an actor I am doing my duty. I am an actor so that I can play different characters. If that doesn't happen, I won't exist," she said, adding, "For instance, if that doesn't happen, in Dum Laga Ke Haisha it shouldn't have been me because I had to gain 30 kilos for the film. It should have been somebody else playing the role."

Justifying her reason for playing different looking characters, she said, "All my films are different and in all my films I look different. I am very clear. Even if I have to play a man I will do it. I'll do whatever it takes," she said, stressing "It's my director's prerogative. If he comes to me with an interesting part, why will I not do it?"

Bala also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, and is a story about a balding man. The film has got into another controversy for being very similar to 'Ujda Chaman', a movie which is going to release around the same time. The film is scheduled for release on November 7.

