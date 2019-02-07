Bhumi Pednekar: I Completely Disconnected Myself When I Played The Character In Sonchiriya

I Disconnected From Myself For The Role In Sonchiriya

"When I play a character, I am completely disconnected from Bhumi, the person. I become the character. In Sonchiriya, the transformation was worked upon extensively right from the discolouration on my face to pigmentation due to sun exposure, the roughness of the skin texture, etc," said Bhumi Pednekar to DNA.

I Stopped Grooming Myself & Got Into The Character

"I had to stop grooming myself for a couple of months. No going to the parlour, no manicure, waxing, skin or hair treatment. The only make-up was to get tan and darkness around the face. In fact, when I would drape the sari and have freckles on my face, I would become a different person. Recently, when I had to don that look for the promotions, I thought I appeared beautiful."

My Role Is About A Woman Who Does A Lot Of Physical Labour

"I represent a girl, who does a lot of physical labour. Women there walk several kilometers to get water and carry 8-10 litres on their head, at times, with children on their back. To make myself stronger, I used to walk around Aram Nagar, barefoot, with some kind of weight on my back," she said.

I Conditioned Myself To Be A Part Of The Region I Was Shooting

"We conditioned ourselves to such an extent that we felt we belonged to the region. So much so that even being pricked by thorns or the insects scurrying around didn't get a reaction from us. The film is full of action, so we also trained in gun work, but it was all raw. Also, this is the first time I am doing action."