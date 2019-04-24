Bhumi Pednekar PRAISES Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak Look: It Pushes Me To Do Better Work

The first look of Taapsee Pannu-Bhumi Pednekar starrer Saand Ki Aaankh dropped recently and garnered praises from all nooks and corners. Meanwhile, Bhumi while speaking with a leading daily showered appreciation on Deepika Padukone for her first look poster of Chhapaak.

The actress was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times, "I saw the first look for Chhapak and it was brilliant. Seeing Deepika transform and become unrecognizable and so true to that part she was playing was amazing. Her transformation stopped the press. I'm really proud to see the work that all we actresses are doing. It pushes me to do better work."

She further added, "It is a great time for women in the industry as from Saand Ki Aankh to Chhapak, different unconventional subjects and issues are coming to the forefront and are being mounted on women. This effectively means people just want to see good cinema and all the talk of movies can't be mounted on women because of business reasons is nothing but a patriarchal stereotype."

Meanwhile, Bhumi is happy with the response she has got for the first look in Saand Ki Aankh. The actress told the daily, "It's is absolutely overwhelming to see the love that Saand Ki Aankh is getting and it's feels great that our look is being appreciated. As an actor, I have given my all for this film and after seeing all the positive reactions, the daily 3 hours of make-up has definitely been worth it," she said.

"I enjoy transforming myself for my roles. It's quite exciting for me, to see the way people react and how amazed they get with everything new you do. So, yes the transformation to become Chandro was necessary as it was important that I look real. I feel a lot of responsibility playing her on screen. Both Chandro dadi and Prakashi dadi are champions and are real-life fighters and I'm happy that the film is getting so much love," she further added.

