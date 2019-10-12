Bala In Trouble Yet Again: Bhumi Pednekar Receives Flak Over Her ‘Brown-faced’ Poster

Actress Bhumi Pednekar gets criticized over her Bala poster, wherein she can be seen in a dusky appearance. The actor's complexion has been visibly altered in the trailer as well as the poster and netizens are anything but happy. Netizens slammed the makers for not choosing a dark-skinned actress for the role, who would have been apt for the role and would have conveyed the message of 'people's obsession with a fair complexion' in an authentic way.

A netizen wrote, "One day Bollywood will realise dark skinned people exist and they don't have to put 2 kilos of dark foundation on a fair skinned actress.

Another user wrote, "Wish industry had dark-skinned actresses to properly portray the struggle. But it'll be way too long before that happens. Until then this is what we get. Painted faces."

"CAST ACTORS WITH DARK COMPLEXION !! This is why the world asks us why are we racist towards ourselves!!" wrote another person.

"Tbh, I don't even care about the acting. Maybe this person is a great actor. But like, dude why did y'all put makeup to make a fairly light skinned person into a dark skinned person. Should've just sat there and casted a dark skinned person 🤦🤦🤦," wrote another user.

Another upset user wrote, "Can't believe y'all are putting brown makeup on fair skinned actresses instead of hiring an actress that actually has brown skin. It's not that hard we live in India there are tons of talented brown girls that could've played this role."

Some also defended the Bala's poster featuring Bhumi Pednekar. A netizen wrote, "Non-bald actor can play bald, non sardar actor can play sardar, young actor can play old, non muslim can play muslim.. what's wrong fair woman playing dark woman ?? Har time outraged mat raha karo be."

We wonder what Bhumi has to say on the outrage!