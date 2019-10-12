    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bala In Trouble Yet Again: Bhumi Pednekar Receives Flak Over Her ‘Brown-faced’ Poster

      By
      |

      Actress Bhumi Pednekar gets criticized over her Bala poster, wherein she can be seen in a dusky appearance. The actor's complexion has been visibly altered in the trailer as well as the poster and netizens are anything but happy. Netizens slammed the makers for not choosing a dark-skinned actress for the role, who would have been apt for the role and would have conveyed the message of 'people's obsession with a fair complexion' in an authentic way.

      bhumi-pednekar-receives-flak-over-her-brown-faced-poster-in-bala

      A netizen wrote, "One day Bollywood will realise dark skinned people exist and they don't have to put 2 kilos of dark foundation on a fair skinned actress.

      Another user wrote, "Wish industry had dark-skinned actresses to properly portray the struggle. But it'll be way too long before that happens. Until then this is what we get. Painted faces."

      "CAST ACTORS WITH DARK COMPLEXION !! This is why the world asks us why are we racist towards ourselves!!" wrote another person.

      "Tbh, I don't even care about the acting. Maybe this person is a great actor. But like, dude why did y'all put makeup to make a fairly light skinned person into a dark skinned person. Should've just sat there and casted a dark skinned person 🤦🤦🤦," wrote another user.

      Another upset user wrote, "Can't believe y'all are putting brown makeup on fair skinned actresses instead of hiring an actress that actually has brown skin. It's not that hard we live in India there are tons of talented brown girls that could've played this role."

      Some also defended the Bala's poster featuring Bhumi Pednekar. A netizen wrote, "Non-bald actor can play bald, non sardar actor can play sardar, young actor can play old, non muslim can play muslim.. what's wrong fair woman playing dark woman ?? Har time outraged mat raha karo be."

      We wonder what Bhumi has to say on the outrage!

      More BHUMI PEDNEKAR News

      Read more about: bhumi pednekar
      Story first published: Saturday, October 12, 2019, 17:29 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 12, 2019
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue