Bhumi Pednekar's Role In Pati Patni Aur Woh Is 'Fun' & 'Not A Regular One'; Read Details Here!

Bhumi Pednekar is super excited about Pati Patni Aur Woh which also stars Kartik Aryan and Ananya Pandey. Essentially a film on a hilarious love triangle, Pati Patni Aur Woh will present the actress as a cool city girl, a marked departure from all the characters that she has played to date.

Bhumi is just thrilled that she will be playing a character that is closest to her real life personality! "Pati Patni Aur Woh is fun!!! It's something very different for me because I haven't done a love triangle yet.

Even the character I am playing is very different from the kind of girls I have played before," said Bhumi, who is regarded as one of the most exciting young talents in Bollywood today. She has left a mark in every film she has acted so far.

"I have played a confident girl in all my movies but this one is super confident in a totally different way. It's because she has got it all - she is a looker, she is like the thing in the city.

All my other characters were confident because they are essentially strong, empowered human beings. My earlier characters didn't really position me in a very desirable light as they were all regular people in a very real world. This one is not regular - to put it in the easiest way! You have to see her to know what she is. She is fun!" added Bhumi.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Juno Chopra, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Abhay Chopra, the film is a remake of 1978 Sanjeev Kumar starrer by the same. Pati Patni Aur Woh is slated to release on December 6, 2019.

