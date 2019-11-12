Bhumi Pednekar’s Fitting Reply To People Who Body Shame

On Remuneration

"In the early years, it used to be a huge problem. I'm not going to compare my pay to somebody's who has been in the industry for so many years. I can't be someone who's not able to attract a large audience but expects a crazy pay. There has to be a logic behind it. I have been in a situation where I was paid 5% of what my male actor got, even though we had the same number of hits and our career graphs have been similar," she said.

How Things Are Changing

She also added that things are changing tremendously these days. The Bala actress added that there's a ‘wave of films' in which female cast is taking the lead role. The 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' actress also stated that she feels empowered to be a part of it.

On Receiving Flak For Bala

The actress's brown-faced appearance in the recently-released Bala didn't go down well with many. A lot of people felt that a dark-skinned woman could have played the role. However, Bhumi doesn't seem to be perturbed. "Everyone has faced bullying. I have been fat-shamed since I was a kid. I was always a chubby kid. Everything is a problem. If you're too short, it's a problem. If you're too tall, it's a problem. Hairy, not hairy, fair, dark, - everything is an issue," she said.

On The Work Front

Bhumi is on cloud 9 with the performance Bala has been putting up at the box office - the movie crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in four days of release. She will next be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Pandey.

