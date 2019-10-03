Bhumi Pednekar: Saand Ki Aankh Is An 'Out And Out Family Film' Which Will Spark Gender Debate

One of the most anticipated Diwali releases this year is 'Saand Ki Aankh', a movie which tells the story of two female sharpshooters, who took to the sport after the age of 60. The film stars Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu in the roles of India's oldest sharpshooters Prakashi Tomar and Chandro Tomar. Bhumi feels the inspiring story of two women fighting gender norms, will spark the thought and debate of gender in the country.

"'Saand Ki Aankh' is a film about equality of women at its core. Women have faced inequality in our country ever since we can remember. It's taken a bunch of bold and courageous women to break those age-old moulds of discrimination, to bring about an evolution of equality in our country. These women started a revolution," Bhumi said, according to IANS.

She continued, "And that's exactly what the Tomar sisters did. Unknowingly, they were a part of a system that didn't give them any opportunities cause the society just didn't know better, but they didn't want the same for their daughters and granddaughters."

Bhumi calls Saand Ki Aankh an 'out and out family film' which will help families realize the inequality faced by the women of their households. She said, "Because it is important for the whole family to see this movie and realize that knowingly or unknowingly it is always the woman of the house who gets subjected to inequality, it is her dreams that more often than not become secondary or non-relevant."

She hopes the film and its inspiring dadis can bring about some change in the way people think. She emphasizes on the need to celebrate our daughters, love them, nurture them, and let them shine.

Produced by Anurag Kashyap and directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on October 25.

