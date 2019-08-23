English
    Bhumi Pednekar: I Have Made A Conscious Choice Of Not Repeating Myself

    Bhumi Pednekar is surely having a gala time on her work front as the actress has six films in her kitty i.e., Saand Ki Aankh, Bala, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Bhoot, Dolly Kitty Aur Chamakte Sitare and Takht. Bhumi debuted in Dum Laga ke Haisha and won millions of hearts with her brave choice instantly. Later, the actress was seen in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Savdhan. Both films has a unique concept and both were approved by critics as well as the audience.

    While speaking about making the right choices, Bhumi tells Pinkvilla, "Making the right choices has been difficult. I have gotten a lot of love from within the fraternity after Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Because my first film was that, filmmakers saw my mettle as an actor. I have made a conscious choice of not repeating myself."

    "Even though I do a lot of heartland cinema, they are distinctly different. I hope that people don't think I have been repetative and there's a lot of effort that goes behind every step I take. I have a vision for myself where I have to reach as an actor and I am on my path to achieve it."

    Ayushmann Khurrana Says Audiences Should Leave Their Brains At Home Before Watching Dream Girl!

    Bhumi also said she's very fortunate that she has films that support her vision. She also considers herself lucky to have worked with some of the phenomenal filmmakers, who have pushed her as an actor, to play characters that challenge the sensibilities.

    On a related note, Bhumi starrer Saand Ki Aankh is slated to release on October 25, 2019. The film also casts Taapsee Pannu in the lead role and is directed by Tushar Hiranandani.

    Friday, August 23, 2019, 21:50 [IST]
