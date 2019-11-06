Bhumi Pednekar Slams The Naysayers Over Bala Colour Controversy: Don't Comment On My Choice

Bhumi Pednekar is on a roll. The actress has a handful of films lined up for the release. But despite doing different kind of films, the actress keeps getting dragged into controversies. Last time, she was criticized for Saand Ki Aankh over playing an old-aged woman and now, the actress has received flak over playing a dark-skinned character in Bala.

In a group interview with the media, Bhumi Pednekar reacts to all the controversies around her characters and says, "I am an actor and it's my job to do different kind of parts. With this logic, I should not have done 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' because I gained 30 kgs for the film. I shouldn't have done most of the films I do."

"Watch the film, if you have a problem, comment on my work but don't comment on my choice because I am going to continue doing this.

For the unversed, when the first look of Bhumi Pednekar from Bala had hit the internet, many netizens had slammed the makers for not casting a real dark-skinned actress rather than making Bhumi look a few shades darker.

Reacting to all the negative tweets, Bhumi says, "Why a filmmaker has taken me in his film is his choice, I am sure he's taken me because I add some value to the film. It just can't be the physical appearance, there's a lot more an actor has to do.

"We need to look at the creative process holistically as opposed to say, only a slim girl can play a slim character, or a fat girl will play the role of a fat girl. So what will we do? I will have to sit at home then."

Bhumi concluded by saying that her character in Bala strives to break stereotypes, just like what she tries to do off screen.

Bala, which also casts Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, is scheduled to release on November 7.