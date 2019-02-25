Bhumi Pednekar & Sushant Singh Rajput Promote Sonchiriya On The Sets Of Super Dancer 3

Bhumi And Sushant Promoted Sonchiriya On Super Dancer 3

Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar are all set for the release of their upcoming film Sonchiriya. The action movie is set in the ravines of Chambal and follows the story of a group of dacoits who once terrorized the area. The movie's trailer, intense yet comic, has got audiences very excited for the release of the film. Sushant and Bhumi were on the sets of the reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3 to promote Sonchiriya today.

Bhumi Looked Glamorous On The Set Of Super Dancer 3

Bhumi Pednekar looked very glamorous when she visited the sets of the dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3 today. Bhumi was wearing a champagne colored sparkly dress with a matching overcoat. Bhumi was at the reality show to promote her upcoming film Sonchiriya. Talking about how she felt when she got the role, Bhumi had once said, "I went weak in my knees when Abhishek offered me the film. He was in my bucket list. When he told it's a dacoit drama, I was like what would I do but after the film, I would say it was an enriching performance."

Sushant Singh Rajput Looked Totally Snazzy

Sushant Singh Rajput looked snazzy on the sets of Super Dancer 3 while he was promoting his film Sonchiriya. The actor sported a graphic t-shirt over which he wore a denim jacket, and teamed it with a pair of black denims. He had said during the trailer launch of the film, "When Abhishek sir called me for the script, I told him I want to do it as I was looking for him and after we got done with the first page I knew I wanted to be a part of it. When I go back home today, I will be a narcissist and would say to myself that I am a part of such a great film."

The Duo Posed For Pictures With The Judges Of The Reality Show

Bhumi and Sushant posed for pictures with Super Dancer 3's judges, Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapoor.